Johor polls: Candidates may use RTM channels to introduce themselves, says minister

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa being treated as the guest of honour of Johor FM at Konti Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Johor, January 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — The government is willing to allow candidates contesting in the Johor state election, including from the opposition, to use the channels provided by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as a medium to introduce themselves.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the initiative was to complement efforts towards adopting a mature democratic process.

“Actually they can, including the opposition, as long as it is not abused. All candidates are the same and like in the Melaka state election, all candidates including Independent candidates and those from the opposition are given the opportunity to introduce themselves.

“The people have the right to get to know them and make their own choices so, it should be no problem,” he told reporters after an interview with Johor FM at the Johor RTM here today.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain and Director-General of Broadcasting Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud.

Annuar said RTM, particularly television and radio channels such as Johor FM, were given the opportunity to formulate suitable programmes during the state election, especially after the nomination process.

“It aims to display candidates information so that they are better known to the people. We also understand that the new standard operating procedures will have limitations in terms of candidates movement.

“This is where RTM can play a role by providing suitable space for them (candidates) in a fair and just manner,” he said.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the 15th Johor state election after a special meeting on Feb 9. — Bernama