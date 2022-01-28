Police identify 48 accident-prone hotspots in Perak

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid launches the 17th Op Selamat in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festival at the north-bound Plaza Toll Ipoh-South, January 28, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 28 — Perak police have identified 48 hotspots on roads in the state which are often the locations of crashes involving deaths, especially during festive seasons.

State police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Gerik is the district with the most hotspots with 15 followed by Manjung (five), Ipoh, Hilir Perak and Sungai Siput (four each) and Taiping, Muallim and Kuala Kangsar (three each).

He said the other districts were Perak Tengah and Tapah (two each), Batu Gajah, Pengkalan Hulu and Selama (one each) while Kerian and Kampar do not have one.

“We focus on increasing our monitoring of these hotspots to prevent the number of road mishaps from going up,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Perak Police Contingent Op Selamat 17 and Road Awareness Campaign in Conjunction with the 2022 Chinese New Year at the Ipoh Selatan Toll Plaza here today.

He said 1,114 road accidents were recorded last year compared to 1,946 cases in 2020, a drop of 832 cases.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said 205 officers and personnel would be on duty throughout Op Selamat 17 which started today until Feb 6 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

He said their assignments would be more focused on prudent and strict enforcement of the six major traffic offences, ensuring smooth traffic flow and prevention of crime.

Earlier, Mior Faridalathrash, in his speech, said police also conducted patrols in housing areas and unattended premises during Chinese New Year.

“The public should inform the police on their absence from home before returning to their villages through the ‘balik kampung’ information form.

“The forms can be obtained at nearby police stations or the official portal of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM),” he added. — Bernama