Johor Pejuang’s Nornekman Osman hopes to contest Kempas, continuing his late father's legacy

JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — Nornekman Osman, son of the late Datuk Osman Sapian, hopes that he will be given the opportunity to contest in the Kempas state seat to continue his father’s legacy under Johor Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

The 47-year-old Johor Pejuang deputy chief said that being from a different political party from his father did not quench his desire to serve.

Osman had been the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader.

“If possible, I really want to contest the Kempas state seat as a candidate as this is to continue the service left behind after the death of my late father.

“My late father, who was a three-term Kempas assemblyman, died while still serving as an elected representative,” Nornekman said during a media session at the Johor Pejuang state office in 1Tebrau here yesterday.

Nornekman described the Kempas community as being close-knit and many still remembered his late father’s work.

“To some extent, the Kempas state seat and its community are like a family to me.

“Personally, I also believe that my background as the late Osman’s son can be a factor in winning Kempas for Pejuang,” he said.

Nornekman believes that he can garner good support from the Kempas community as his late father was on good terms with most of the constituency’s residents and businesses.

However, the career politician said that he will still be guided by his party leadership’s decision involving the nomination of a candidate.

Nornekman pointed out that he has been active in politics for many years.

“However, my late father always discouraged his children from following in his footsteps as he wanted them to be independent and look for their own opportunities instead of being dependent on him.

“This can be seen when I was not allowed to join the Pulai Umno division, where he was a senior leader.

“In fact, I had to join the Johor Baru division where we seldom meet,” said Nornekman, adding that Osman was particular about his children depending on him, especially in politics.

Osman was also the former 16th Johor mentri besar. He was reported to have died on December 21 last year while receiving treatment for a stroke at a Kuala Lumpur hospital.

His demise was said to be the main factor that triggered the Johor state election due to the ruling government led by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad having a razor-thin majority of only one seat out of 56.

Last Saturday, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar gave his royal assent to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, paving the way for an early state election.

It was triggered last week after caretaker mentri besar Hasni sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on February 9 to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor.