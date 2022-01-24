Seven-day remand for Seremban housewife over alleged fatal stabbing of husband

Seremban police forensic team conduct investigations at a house in Rasah Kemayan Seremban 2 where a man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his wife, January 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 24 — A 55-year-old housewife who allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their home in Rasah Kemayan, Seremban 2, here, yesterday, is being remanded for seven days from today.

The remand order on the woman until January 30 was issued by the Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar, Emysuriana Muhammad Subry to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, who wore a purple and orange lock-up attire, arrived at the Seremban Court at about 10.15am, in a van accompanied by policemen.

In the 4.11pm incident, the victim, a retired accountant, was found dead in the kitchen of their house after allegedly being stabbed twice in the chest and waist with a sharp object by his wife.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident was triggered by financial problems.

The couple has four children, with the younger two being witnesses to the incident. — Bernama