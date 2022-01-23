Police: Wife allegedly stabs husband to death in Seremban

Police said a man is believed to have been stabbed to death by his wife at their home in Rasah Kemayan in Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Jan 23 — A man is believed to have been stabbed to death by his wife at their home in Rasah Kemayan, Seremban 2 here, this afternoon.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 4.11pm incident the victim, 55, died in the kitchen after allegedly being stabbed twice in the chest and waist by his wife, also 55.

“Police received a distress call from the victim’s 18-year-old daughter saying that a man was stabbed in the chest and the suspect is believed to be the victim’s wife.

“Preliminary examination on the victim’s body showed two stab wounds on the chest and waist. The couple has four children, the last two of whom were witnesses to the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the motive for the incident was due to financial problems and the police detained the suspect and seized a sharp weapon. — Bernama