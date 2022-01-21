Police to reroute six KL roads ahead of #TangkapAzamBaki rally tomorrow

A coalition of political parties and non-governmental organisations have planned a #TangkapAzamBaki rally in part of the city tomorrow, to demand the arrest of the MACC chief over allegations of corruption. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Police will divert traffic at six major roads in the city tomorrow, when a rally to protest against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has been planned.

According to national news agency Bernama, the police also said the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate Court has issued an order prohibiting gatherings at Dataran Merdeka, Sogo and Masjid Jamek for a week starting tomorrow.

A coalition of political parties and non-governmental organisations have planned a #TangkapAzamBaki rally in part of the city tomorrow, to demand the arrest of the MACC chief over allegations of corruption.

