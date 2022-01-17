Johor DAP claims Umno seeking state poll as stepping stone to GE15

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Jan 17 — Johor DAP today alleged that Umno’s top leadership was behind alleged plans to trigger a premature state election that could pave the way for the 15th general election soon.

Johor DAP secretary Andrew Chen Kah Eng claimed the party was planning this against the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is a vice president of the party.

He claimed Umno leaders such as Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak were confident of winning the general election.

“This dominant Umno faction is putting the people’s interest at stake.

“They are dragging the people and the Sultan of Johor, whose sole discretion is required if the state assembly is to be dissolved, into Umno’s power game,” Chen said in a statement.

Rumours of a snap state election have been circulating since late December last year. Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has claimed it was prepared for the state assembly to be dissolved before January 15.

However, recent speculation has placed a probable date as between Chinese New Year and early March.

Chen was believed to be referring to the Umno faction aligned to both Ahmad Zahid and Najib, which was instrumental in ousting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the PM last year.

Chen said Johor DAP’s position is clear against holding a snap state election following the PH presidential council decision on December 27 last year.

He said that Johor has not fully recovered from the floods and Covid-19.

“We have to address the people’s needs first,” said Chen, adding that Johor PH was committed to stability in Johor by supporting the state government led by Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Chen, who is also the Stulang assemblyman, pointed out that Johor DAP was prepared in the event a snap state election is held.

He said the Johor DAP leadership has set-up an election preparation committee since July last year, with Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching appointed as the state’s election director.

Over the past week, speculation have been rife that Johor may hold a state election soon.

The rumours started shortly after the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last December 21.

The death of Osman, whose party is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni, who is from Umno, leads the state government with 28 seats (Barisan Nasional (BN) holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one) while the Opposition PH coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly.