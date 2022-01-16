Music Rights Sabah now licensing body for state’s music royalties, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during an interview at Wisma Bernama, November 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has recognised Music Rights Sabah Berhad (MRS) as the licensing body to conduct royalty collection activities for local artistes and musicians in the state, effective January 7.

The matter on MRS was announced by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi during a consumer appreciation night, with the Sabah Consumer Exco, media and consumer non-governmental organisations (NGOs), held here.

Also present were Sabah Community Development and People’s Welfare Minister, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and state KPDNHEP director, Georgie Abas.

At the event, Nanta also presented a certificate to the MRS’ chairman and managing director Asmin Mubin.

Speaking to reporters later, Nanta said that MRS will conduct royalty collection activities on behalf of singers; musicians in song recordings; music video makers, and local recording companies involving Sabahans.

“The establishment of MRS as a licensing body, among others, will benefit its members in managing royalty rights as well as safeguarding their welfare in the music industry.

“Among the members under this body are songwriters; lyricists; singers; musicians in song recordings; music video makers and recording companies,” he said.

Nanta said that MRS was the seventh licensing body declared as a copyright controller under the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and empowered to collect music royalties and issue licences to use music to the general public, especially in Sabah.

The six other recognised bodies include Music Authors’ Copyright Protection Berhad (MACP); Public Performance Malaysia Berhad (PPM); Recording Performers Malaysia Berhad (RPM); MPLC Sdn Bhd; and Music Right (Sarawak) Berhad, he said. — Bernama