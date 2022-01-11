In Sabah, MACC detains man for alleged involvement in soliciting bribes for Covid-19 vaccination digital cert syndicate

According to sources, the 31-year-old man was also believed to have given part of the bribe money to the volunteers at the vaccination centre as a reward for registering names of unvaccinated individuals to get the digital certificate. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a man suspected of soliciting bribes of over RM2,000 from the public for the purpose of getting the Covid-19 Vaccination Digital Certificate in the MySejahtera app last October.

According to sources, the 31-year-old man was also believed to have given part of the bribe money to the volunteers at the vaccination centre as a reward for registering names of unvaccinated individuals to get the digital certificate.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the detention, saying that further investigations would be done under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama