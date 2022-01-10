As new school term starts, parents eager for children to resume face-to-face learning

Students resume classes at Sekolah Kebangsaan Meru Klang in Klang January 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The third term of the 2021/2022 school session for 12 states in Group B kicked off today with students generally excited to attend face-to-face classes for the first time in months.

Parents said unlike online classes, face-to-face schooling allowed students to interact with their friends and teachers and offered a more conducive environment for learning and development of students.

The schools in Group B are from all the three federal territories, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor.

A Bernama check at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Maxwell here found that many parents were thankful for seeing their children attend school in person after going through a tough period of studying from home online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mathibathanan Ramakrishnan, 57, said it was far more beneficial for students to attend classes in person, especially in terms of their mental health.

“In school, my son can socialise with his friends and teachers. The learning process is also more efficient because it's easier to ask questions. To me, online classes still have many problems,” he told Bernama here today.

Bernama learnt that SMK Maxwell, which was affected by floods last month, managed to reopen for the new term after it was cleaned up by parents who are also alumni of the school.

In Selangor, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin spent more than an hour inspecting the operation at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Meru in Kapar, Klang near here.

Zainal Sadari, 38, said his twin daughters, Ariana Nur Iman Tihani and Althia Nur Iman Tihani, were very excited to attend pre-school at SK Meru this morning as they had not met their friends for a long time.

In Perak, parents were seen sending their children to Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Ampang in Ipoh using the drive-through concept introduced by the school as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama



