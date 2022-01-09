Malaysia sees 11 Covid-19 related deaths

Health personnel prepare to bury the bodies of Covid-19 victims at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysia logged 11 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,655 since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, this included two people who were brought in dead to hospitals.

The total number who died from the virus before reaching hospitals as of today is 6,386 people.

Only Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak, Perak, Terengganu and Selangor saw fatalities being recorded.

Selangor had the most deaths at six. The others had one each.

All other unlisted states recorded zero fatalities.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.77 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor recorded the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 11.

Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at one death per 10,000 people.

New infections by state

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 780.

Overall, the Klang Valley reported 969 new infections. Of these, 177 were in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Johor at 354 followed by Kelantan at 317 and 196 in Sabah.

In the other states, Pahang saw 211 cases, Melaka at 192 while Kedah had 182.

Other cases in the three-digit zone were Negri Sembilan with 129, Perak with 125 and Penang with 160

States recording two digits infections were Terengganu with 77, Perlis with 20 and Sarawak with 15.

Putrajaya and Labuan had the fewest number of cases at 12 and five respectively.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 39,776.

From that figure, a total of 82.6 per cent or 32,866 people are currently quarantined at home, 3,230 or 8.1 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 3,427 or 8.6 per cent of patients.

Of these, 253 (0.6 per cent) are in intensive care units. And from these, 115 patients require ventilators.