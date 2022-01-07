Putrajaya announces RM1,000 subsidy for repairs of flood-damaged vehicles

The finance minister said the Keluarga Malaysia automotive discount voucher must be redeemed at the service centres of 19 companies that ranged from Proton and Perodua to BMW and Mercedes-Benz. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The federal government will automatically cover up to RM1,000 for the repair of private vehicles damaged in the recent floods, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

Vehicles covered include motorcycles, cars, pickup trucks, and vans, but must be privately owned.

The finance minister said the Keluarga Malaysia automotive discount voucher must be redeemed at the service centres of 19 companies that ranged from Proton and Perodua to BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

“To benefit from the discount voucher, vehicle owners need not make any application. Owners of flood-damaged vehicles may redeem this voucher at the services centres or authorised distributors of the vehicles,” he said in a statement

“The cost reduction will apply directly to the overall repair or replacement costs through an invoice to be issued by the service centre or authorised dealer.”

The minister said the discount voucher would be valid until March 31, and urged those eligible to swiftly redeem this before expiry.

The participating firms would also offer at least 25 per cent discount on the repair costs and provide free towing, he said.

Zafrul said the discount voucher would automatically be extended to all Malaysians who were eligible for Bank Negara Malaysia’s Disaster Relief Facility.

Aside from the four companies above, others participating in the scheme include Tan Chong Motors (Nissan), UMW Toyota Motor, Honda Malaysia, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, Volvo Cars Malaysia, TC Euro Cars (Renault), TC Subaru, Mazda, Peugeot, Kia, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia, and Sime Darby Motor Group (Ford, Hyundai, etc.)

For motorcycles, the discounted repairs were available from Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, Boon Siew Honda, Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional (Modenas), Mofaz Motorsikal, and KMSB Motors (Suzuki).

The minister said the 19 companies have a combined service network of more than 1,000 service centres across the country.

The discount voucher was the latest government initiative to assist those affected by the severe floods that swept the peninsula in the last two weeks of 2021.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced a special parliamentary meeting on January 20 to discuss the flood disaster.