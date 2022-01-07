Govt looking for mechanism to tackle price hike for chicken and eggs, says minister

Prices for fresh chicken and chicken eggs may go up after the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Control Scheme ends on February 4. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Jan 7 — Prices for fresh chicken and chicken eggs may go up after the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Control Scheme ends on February 4, but the government will find a mechanism to tackle it in the interest of all parties.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the government would review the ceiling price for chickens to ensure the welfare of consumers and breeders are taken care of.

He said an engagement session between both parties and various relevant agencies including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) and farmers’ association was held yesterday.

According to the farmers, he said the hike in livestock prices and operating costs was due to the soaring price of imported chicken feed.

“Consumers should also understand about this problem because it is quite complicated. It is not easy to keep the prices low because then farmers cannot provide the supplies,” he said.

He told reporters this after handing over flood relief assistance to victims housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Rambai here today.

Nanta said the retail chicken price was set at RM9.10 per kilogramme until February 4 under the price control scheme but this move received complaints from farmers due to the costs they have to incur as well as the duration which they said was too long.

He said the ministry would cooperate with MAFI to look for the best mechanism to check prices at the retail and wholesale levels.

“The ceiling price may be high but we will see first because we have other strategies such as MAFI importing chickens. If that happens, the prices should not go up because of the competition,” he said. — Bernama