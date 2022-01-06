Chinese New Year: Airlines should apply for more flights to Sarawak, says state deputy transport minister

Sarawak Minister for Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the applications can be made to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for consideration. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 6 — Airline companies should submit applications for extra flights to Sarawak in view of the high demand due to the coming Chinese New Year celebration, said Sarawak Minister for Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the applications can be made to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for consideration.

“For the time being, airlines are also reminded not to increase their air fares.

“As Sarawak has moved into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) starting January 3, alongside with the interstate travel movement approval, the state is expecting more economic sectors to open with higher movement of people and goods across the state,” he said in a statement here, today.

On December 31, Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, announced that the government had agreed for Sarawak to transition to Phase Four of the PPN on January 3 after taking into account the current risk assessment, carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

Meanwhile, Lee said Scoot and Tigerair which are supposed to start their inaugural flights between Singapore and Miri this January 19 are still working on some matters with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and therefore the flights will only commence at a later date.

On a separate matter, Lee said his ministry will visit the Federal Ministry of Transport and the headquarters of other transport related agencies in Kuala Lumpur to establish a close rapport and strong relationship with the federal counterpart.

“We hope that through this meeting we will also get to know each other better among the state stakeholders and federal stakeholders which is vital to efficiently facilitate and resolve issues related to the transportation industry in the state,” he added. — Bernama