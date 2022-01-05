MACC advisory board says satisfied with chief commissioner’s explanation on share purchase

Chairman of the Advisory Board of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang, speaks to the media during a special press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, January 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang Abu Zahar today said that it has cleared Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki of any wrongdoing over his purchase of corporate shares.

Abu Zahar said the board had conducted a special meeting with Azam and found that that there was no foul play involving the ownership of shares.

The meeting had taken place on November 24 last year and involved all LLPR representatives.

“LPPR Is satisfied with the explanation that was given and found that there was no criminal activity or conflict of interest in the matter,” he said in a press conference at the MACC headquarters today.

