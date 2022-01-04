In Sabah, cops say 26 Macau scam cases involving losses of over RM2.7m reported in Sibu last year

Acting Sibu district police chief Supt Collin Babat said in a statement today that of the 64 cases, 41 had been charged in court while 23 more cases are still under investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Jan 4 — A total of 26 Macau scam cases involving losses in excess of RM2.7 million were reported in the Sibu district from January to December 2021 compared to 38 cases with losses of over RM2.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Acting Sibu district police chief Supt Collin Babat said in a statement today that of the 64 cases, 41 had been charged in court while 23 more cases are still under investigation.

According to him, the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the sibu district police headquarters had recorded the best and highest achievement in Sarawak, going by key performance indicators (KPIs) set by the department.

“Every police report received will be investigated in detail in accordance with the provisions of existing laws such as the Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Money Lenders Act 1951 and Computer Crimes Act 1997,” he said.

He explained that the investigation of commercial crime cases would usually involve bank accounts, telephone numbers and social media accounts.

According to Collin, police cannot act arbitrarily but have to comply with procedures under the Financial Services Act 2013 (APK), the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 (APIK) and the Development Financial Institutions Act (AIKP) for investigations into cases involving bank accounts.

“Therefore, all parties must give space to the police to carry out their duties transparently in accordance with the provisions of existing laws,” he said, adding that there are efforts to provide public awareness on the latest modus operandi of fraud, apart from patrols and surveillance by the Sibu Police Amanita squad and cautionary announcements through mass-media and social media.

The public is advised not to panic when receiving a phone call from an unknown caller claiming to be from a government department or financial institution and should instead immediately terminate the call and not call any number as directed.

They can check with the authorities through a valid telephone number or come in person to the department or institution to obtain confirmation or check the suspect’s telephone number and bank account through the Check Scammer CCID application or at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

Information can also be channelled through the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/03-26101599 or CCID Infoline at 013-2111222 (WhatsApp/SMS).

Recently, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing raised the issue of police delays in investigating Macau fraud cases and claimed that he had received many complaints from the public on the matter during the 12th state election campaign in December. — Bernama