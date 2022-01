MetMalaysia sees continuous rainfall in Johor, Pahang until tomorrow

Vehicles are seen braving floodwaters in Beluran, Sabah January 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange level bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain for Pahang and Johor until tomorrow (Jan 4).

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today announced the districts involved are Rompin in Pahang and Mersing in Johor.

Meanwhile, the statement also issued a yellow level continuous rain warning for Kemaman (Terengganu), Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan (Pahang), Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, Tampin (Negri Sembilan) and Melaka.

An alert level warning was also issued to several areas namely Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru (Johor) and Sandakan, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran (Sabah).

In this regard, nadma also called on State and District Disaster Management Committees to be activated for high-risk areas apart from raising preparedness for the disaster.

“The committees were also told to ensure each evacuation centre is complete with basic necessities and is ready to be used,” according to Nadma. — Bernama