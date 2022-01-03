MACC to address its chief commissioner scandal on Wednesday

A general view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) has reportedly committed to fully addressing the allegations of corruption regarding its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki in a press conference coming Wednesday.

Local news organisation The Vibes today quoted Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang as saying that the meet will be held in the afternoon, and then declined to comment further.

“I am going to give a press conference this Wednesday, so it’s better for you to come so that I can tell the whole thing, not only to you, but to everybody else who is concerned about this matter, okay?” Abu Zahar was quoted as saying.

Although Malay Mail is yet to sight media invitations to the announced press conference, It is understood the meet is indeed set to happen.

This comes after Edmund Terence Gomez, a political economy professor, resigned from MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel last week, in protest of the organisation’s supposed inaction against Azam’s alleged ownership of millions in publicly traded stocks.

However, Abu Zahar on January 1 denied receiving any formal notice from Edmund regarding the matter.