MoH: Covid-19 cases back under 3,000 mark

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur, December 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 2,882 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the number of daily cases back under the 3,000 case mark.

This comes after daily cases rose to 3,683 last Wednesday, floundered, and dropped to 3,386 yesterday.

The cumulative total number of cases recorded here since the pandemic struck is now 2,764,354.

Of the new cases reported, 1.7 per cent or 39 people were placed under Categories 3, 4 and 5 — meaning they have a lung infection or worse.

There are currently 284 patients warded in Covid-19 intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide — of which 156 require ventilator assistance.

Meanwhile, 3,291 patients recovered from the disease, keeping the country’s recovery rate at 97.4 per cent where it has remained since December 31, 2021.

Furthermore, one new cluster was identified today, bringing the number of active clusters to 209.

The national infectivity rate, or Rt, rose to 0.99 today — from 0.98 yesterday.

No state or Federal Territory had an Rt higher than the national average today,

Kelantan topped today’s list with an Rt of 0.99, followed by Johor at 0.98, as well as Terengganu and Kedah at 0.97 respectively.

Kuala Lumpur had an Rt of 0.90, while Selangor recorded 0.89.

The lowest three were Perlis, Labuan and Sarawak, with Rt of 0.86, 0.80 and 0.76 respectively.