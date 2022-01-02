Malaysia records 26 more Covid-19 deaths, including three brought in dead

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Malaysia has recorded another 26 deaths due to Covid-19, including three who were brought in dead, the latest data from the Health Ministry shows.

This brings the total death toll in Malaysia due to Covid-19 so far to 31,513, including 6,358 persons who died before they reached hospitals.

Out of the 26 additional Covid-19 deaths logged as of midnight, the highest number of deaths were recorded in Kuala Lumpur with seven deaths including two brought in dead, followed by Selangor with four deaths including one brought in dead.

Pahang, Perak, Terengganu recorded three additional Covid-19 deaths each, while Kedah recorded two additional Covid-19 deaths and Johor, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded one Covid-19 death each.

Over the last two weeks, Terengganu has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 30 per million people, followed by Perak at 21 per million people and Penang, Pahang and Perlis with all three states at 16 per million people, Negri Sembilan at 12 per million people and Kedah and Kuala Lumpur at 11 deaths per million people each, while the other states had figures either matching or below the national average.

During the same two-week period, the national average for Covid-19 deaths is 10 per million people.

In the past one week, the 197 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia involved 76.1 per cent aged 60 and above, namely 50 persons in the 60 to 69 age group, 57 persons in the 70 to 79 age group, 43 persons in the age group of 80 and above.

The rest were 15 persons in the 40 to 49 age group, nine persons in the 30 to 39 age group, two in the age group of 18 to 29 years old, and one in the age group of up to four years old.

New infections by state

In the Health Ministry’s latest data updated as of midnight, the 3,386 additional Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday saw Selangor being the state with the highest number at 786 new Covid-19 cases.

This was followed by Johor at 426 cases, Kelantan (350), Pahang (268), Sabah (264), Kedah (254), Penang (206), Kuala Lumpur (191), Melaka (182), Perak (164), Terengganu (130), Negri Sembilan (97), Sarawak (24), Perlis (22), Putrajaya (20) and Labuan at two.

The new Covid-19 cases yesterday brought the cumulative total of cases reported so far in Malaysia to 2,761,472.

Out of the total cases exceeding 2.7 million, 97.37 per cent or 2,688,925 had recovered, including 3,547 additional recoveries yesterday.

As of midnight, there are now 41,034 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 82.6 per cent or 33,896 under home quarantine, 8.2 per cent or 3,357 in quarantine and treatment centres, and 8.5 per cent or 3,508 currently hospitalised.

Another 0.3 per cent of the active cases or 114 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) without requiring respiratory support, while another 0.4 per cent or 159 patients in ICUs had to be intubated.