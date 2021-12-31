Housing Ministry allocates RM67.5m for post-flood work

Housing and Local Goverment Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (right) during a visit to Taman Sri Muda in flood-hit Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM67.5 million for post-flood work, its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said.

The allocation included RM50 million for local authorities for the cost of repairing public infrastructure and facilities, RM12.5 million for flood waste clean-up work and RM5 million from the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) for the ministry’s disaster food basket aid programme.

“In preparation for the second wave of floods in Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Penang and Johor, the ministry has provided an additional allocation of RM7.825 million for the collection, cleaning and disposal of flood waste,” he said in a statement today.

On ministry staff affected by the floods, he said until yesterday (Dec 30), there were 595 flood aid recipients, with the majority coming from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), with 313 people nationwide.

He said the number is expected to rise as floods were still occurring and reiterated that the ministry would continue to help affected staff.

Reezal Merican also expressed his appreciation to Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) for its uninterrupted post-flood work of public cleaning, garbage collection and waste disposal, although many of its staff were flood victims.

“I would like to also convey my appreciation towards the commitment of the Fire and Rescue teams who put the public and the people’s interests above their own families, service before self, even though they are also victims of this flood incident,” he said.

As a sign of commitment to help affected ministry staff, he and his deputy Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Mutalib would also contribute their entire salary for January 2022 to the Keluarga KPKT Disaster Fund.

The ministry had presented donations of RM1,000 to staff who were severely affected by the floods and RM500 to those partially affected in a brief ceremony today, he added.

“Besides that, basic necessities such as stoves, rice cookers, rice, flour, cooking oil and mineral water were also donated by PR1MA and the ministry’s Sports and Welfare Club (KESKEP),” he said. — Bernama