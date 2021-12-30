In Penang, contractor charged with murder of bully victim T. Nhaveen

File picture of family members and relatives demanding for justice for T. Nhaveen at his funeral. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 — A contractor was today charged in the Magistrates’ Court here, with the murder of bully victim T. Nhaveen on June 9, 2017.

S. Gopinath, 30, the fifth accused, was jointly charged with committing the act between 11pm and midnight, near the Karpal Singh Learning Center, Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor near here.

No plea was recorded after the accused nodded his understanding on the charge read out to him, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate R. Manomani set tomorrow, December 31, for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Yazid Mustaqim Roslan and Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar appeared for the prosecution.

On June 19, 2017, J. Ragesuthen, 18, and S. Gokulan, 18, and two others who were then minors, were charged with the murder of Nhaveen, 18. — Bernama