Floods: N. Sembilan govt allocates RM39.6m for infrastructure repairs, says MB

SEREMBAN, Dec 30 — The Negri Sembilan government has allocated RM39.6 million involving 88 projects for the purpose of repairing infrastructure affected by floods in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said it included 27 slope repair projects estimated at RM25.2 million, 24 bridge projects (RM9.7 million), 24 road projects (RM2.9 million) as well as 13 other related repair projects such as drains or sewers amounting to RM1.7 million.

“To speed up the implementation process of the projects, we also agreed with several procurement methods such as draw lots, open procurement or tender depending on the urgency of repairs to the damage,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Aminuddin said each implementing agency was instructed to speed up the work and carry out temporary repairs at any relevant location.

He said it is hoped the approval of the allocation would ensure public safety and welfare. — Bernama