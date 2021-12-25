Melaka CM says residents in flood-prone areas should monitor weather forecasts

A general view of Sungai Pahang with partially cloudy in Temerloh on January 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Dec 25 — Residents in areas at risk of flooding should always keep abreast of the weather forecast issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, says Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the awareness was important as a precautionary measure, with the second wave of floods expected to occur in the near future.

“People should always be aware of weather developments in their respective areas as well as instructions issued by the authorities and district offices. If instructed to move, do so immediately.

“The district office must always be consistent in providing information and instructions to the residents so that everything can be mobilised well when facing floods,” he said.

He said this after launching the Melaka Post-Flood Mission at the Ayer Limau state constituency here today.

During the event, donations of basic equipment and supplies were distributed to 228 houses affected by the floods in the state constituency, especially in the Lubok China area, as a follow-up to the previous post-flood programme which focused on clean-up work.

Among the equipment donated were rice cookers, kettles, bed sheets, blankets, clothes, as well as pillows donated by various parties, including government departments, agencies, as well as federal and state companies in Melaka.

In the meantime, Sulaiman said post-flood clean-up work in the affected areas was being actively implemented by various agencies such as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Public Works Department and local authorities.

“The main focus is to clean the rivers and drains, and repair damaged roads. I have instructed this clean-up work to be done immediately, as soon as the flood recedes, because I am worried about the possibility of a second wave.

“If this happens, the situation will get worse, and make life difficult for the people. So far, the cleaning work is going well and is still ongoing,” he said. — Bernama