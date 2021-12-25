King visits flood victims at Shah Alam relief centre

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during a visit to the flood relief centre at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training in Shah Alam December 25, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — “Take care everybody,” said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as he waved to the flood victims before leaving the relief centre (PPS) at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training (CIAST) in Section 19 here.

The King drove a four-wheel drive vehicle himself to the PPS and upon arrival at 9.50am was greeted by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Malaysian Armed Forces Chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

At the PPS, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed on the flood situation in Klang, particularly the situation at Taman Seri Muda, by Klang District Officer Mohd Faizal Abdul Raji.

The King, who was in camouflage attire, then spent time to meet the 149 flood victims, involving 39 families, and handed over essential items and cash aid to them.

His Majesty also met the flood evacuees from Taman Sri Muda and wished “Merry Christmas” to those celebrating it before leaving to the Taman Sri Muda Mosque. — Bernama