Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Repatriation process of 11 Indonesians began yesterday

Health Ministry personnel carry the body believed to be a victim of the Tanjung Balau boat capsize incident at the LKIM Fisheries Complex near Tanjung Batu Layar in Johor, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 ― The repatriation of Indonesians who drowned in a boat capsize incident in Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, last December 15, began yesterday by sea.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) here, in a statement, said the repatriation process involved 11 bodies using the Indonesian Marine Police patrol boat KP Laksamana 7012.

"The handover process was carried out at the Johor Port here to the International Humanitarian Mission Task Force, comprising the Foreign Ministry, the Indonesian police force and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI),” read the statement.

KJRI expressed its appreciation to all quarters for the assistance rendered in ensuring the smooth repatriation process.

"KJRI also would like to convey our condolences to the families of victims killed in the boat capsize. Hopefully, the families are given the strength and courage to face the ordeal,” according to the Consulate General.

At the same time, KJRI also advised Indonesians who are working abroad to follow safe procedures and not to be influenced by quarters that could endanger their safety.

In the incident on December 15, a boat, believed to be carrying about 50 illegal immigrants, capsized in the waters of Tanjung Balau at about 4.30am.

The number of victims drowned in the boat capsize remains at 21 people, with 13 rescued and more than 16 still feared missing. ― Bernama