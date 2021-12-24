Kelantan police: Two drowning victims found in Pasir Mas

Kelantan police said the bodies two drowning victims — an elderly man and a teenage girl — were found at separate locations today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR MAS, Dec 24 — Bodies of two drowning victims — an elderly man and a teenage girl — were found at separate locations here today.

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the first victim, Mustapa Nawang, 65, was found in Kampung Batu Lapan, Gual Periok, Rantau Panjang, at 8.45am.

“The victim’s son and some friends had been looking for him after he failed to return home since yesterday.

“They found him behind a house near his overturned boat in a flooded padi field,” he told a press conference after attending the presentation of High-Powered Motorcycle (G20 Goldwing Malaysia) Club donation here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the second victim, Siti Alia Nasuha Mohd Rosli, 13, was found drowned in the Pengkalan Teluk river, Rantau Panjang at 2.30pm.

“She was believed to have drowned while trying to save her younger brother at around 11 am. Her body was two hours later, about 40 metres from the scene,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki both bodies were taken to Pasir Mas Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama