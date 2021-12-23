Bomba D-G: Seven still missing from Pahang floods

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam December 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — Seven people reported missing after floods descended on Pahang still have not been found, said Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

He said the group were among the 33 people reported missing in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Pahang following the worst floods to hit the country in decades.

“We found 26 and are still looking for the other seven. All the seven are in Pahang,” Hamdan said today.

“Rescue personnel have been working through the night to save some stuck atop hills and those cut off from the roads due to rising water levels.

“These numbers won’t stay the same, at the moment these are the figures we have.”

Hamdan said there could be more heavy rain and several districts in Pahang were at risk as the water levels in nearby rivers were near the danger point.

He named Sungai Pahang, Semantan, Jelai, Kerian, Rompin, Kuantan and Sungai Selat as places with dangerously high water levels.

Hamdan urged residents in these areas to prepare to evacuate and to follow the instructions of rescue and security personnel when instructed to do so.