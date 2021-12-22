SDMC: Sarawakians returning into the state from overseas via the peninsula to be quarantined at KLIA1, KLIA2 first

A plane takes off at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 22 — Sarawakians together with their spouses and family travelling back into the state from abroad through the peninsula will be quarantined at the first point of entry, either at the KLIA1 or KLIA2 starting today.

SDMC in a statement today said the quarantine centres there will be managed by the Sarawak State Liaison Office, and any reservations for quarantine places are to be made to the Liaison Office via website https://sarawakdisastermc.com/eshotel (Quarantine Centre in Peninsular Malaysia) within seven to 10 working days before entering Malaysia.

For non-Sarawakians including long term pass holders who want to travel into Sarawak via the Peninsular Malaysia, they are also required to be quarantined at KLIA1 or KLIA2, which would be managed by the Ministry of Health. — Borneo Post Online