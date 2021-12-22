Number of flood evacuees drops in Pahang, Selangor, Perak and Kelantan

Fire and Rescue Department personnel navigate through floodwater in Kampung Licin in Kelantan, December 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A total of 63,649 people were at 413 flood relief centres in seven states as of noon today, with the number of evacuees dropping in Pahang, Selangor, Perak and Kelantan and remaining unchanged in Melaka and Terengganu.

In PAHANG, State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees decreased slightly to 38,810 from 42,529 this morning.

The evacuees are being accommodated at 285 relief centres in nine districts

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms this evening in some areas in Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Rompin.

The main expressway concessionaire in Pahang, ANIH Bhd reported that the Bentong to Karak route on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the Chenor to Karak route on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) are not yet passable for both directions.

In Selangor, the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department reported that 21,047 evacuees are being housed at 117 relief centres, down from 23,633 evacuees at 128 relief centres this morning.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), three rivers in the state had swollen to the danger level, namely Sungai Rasau at Tugu Keris, Klang; Sungai Kuang in Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Gombak and Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, 319 people from 80 families are being accommodated at two relief centres, namely Kelab Sultan Sulaiman and SJK (T) Saraswathy as at 12.29pm.

In Perak, a total of 259 flood victims are still at two relief centres in Hilir Perak.

The weather in flood-hit areas was cloudy while the levels of the Sungai Perak dams were below the warning point.

The number of evacuees at 14 relief centres in Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai in Kelantan decreased to 2,415 from 760 families, compared from 2,500 from 786 families in the morning.

Only two major rivers are at danger level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.44 metres and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang (9.38 metres).

In Negri Sembilan, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 329 from 89 families at five relief centres in Seremban and Jelebu while in Melaka the number of evacuees at three relief centres in Alor Gajah and Jasin remained at 165 from 41 families. — Bernama