Transport minister: Flood victims exempted from paying replacement fee for driving licence, road tax, VOC

— Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Flood victims will be exempted from paying replacement fees for lost or damaged driving licence, road tax and Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC), says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said no period was fixed for the victims to replace the documents as each of them had other important matters to attend to such as managing the house and their family.

However, he said those who wanted to get the exemption had to lodge a police report on the loss of documents before going to the Road Transport Department (RTD) counters.

“There is no need to rush to do this. I have asked RTD to help those affected and if possible we want to set up mobile counters to facilitate the affairs of flood victims,” he told a press conference after officiating the Kuala Lumpur International Logistics and Transport (KiLAT) Excellence Award Ceremony here today.

The replacement fee set by RTD for driving licence is RM20, road tax for cars (RM50) and motorcycles (RM20).

Wee said agencies under the Transport Ministry including RTD, Land Public Transport Agency and Marine Department of Malaysia have been mobilised to assist flood victims. — Bernama