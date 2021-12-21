Mud flood in Pahang: SAR team expand search for fifth victim

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department personnel bringing out one of three bodies of mud flood victims in Sungai Telemong in Pahang, December 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, Dec 21 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the fifth victim of the mud flood incident in Telemong, here, was expanded to a five-kilometre search radius.

Fire and Rescue Officer Sufian Yakub said currently, the SAR operation focused the other side of the river and involved two rescue boats with a strength of 20 firefighters and policemen.

“The operation was extended to the downstream area, with the search area across the river,” he told Bernama at the scene today.

Apart from that, Sufian said 51 volunteers, comprising residents of Felda Chemomoi here also assisted in the SAR operation.

Yesterday, Bernama reported the finding of four bodies in the mud flood incident in Telemong.

Earlier, Telemong Volunteer Fire Brigade chairman Lai Wah Foong said the route to enter the scene was impassable following the landslide along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway. — Bernama