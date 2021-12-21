Got a pet that fell sick or got hurt during the floods? Free veterinary treatment available in Shah Alam from today

Social media has been rife with videos and stories of people saving animals who were affected by the flood, rescuing them from semi-submerged houses and rooftops. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Animal lovers seeking medical treatment for their sick pets or injured strays that survived the devastating floods in the Klang Valley can take them to a temporary mission in Shah Alam, Selangor starting today.

The emergency medical mission is launched by the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (Mavma).

Licensed veterinarians from Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, (UPM) and the Malaysian Small Animal Veterinary Association will be available to treat the animals for free from 9am to 6pm at the parking area of the KFC and Pizza Hut in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

“Members of the public can bring any animals of their own or abandoned animals affected by the flooding disaster to this mobile veterinary clinic.

“Animals such as cats and dogs will be examined and will be given first line treatment here by a licensed veterinarian. This animal treatment service is free and is supported by veterinarians from various agencies and clinics,” Assoc Prof Dr Nurul Hayah Khairuddin from UPM said in a statement.

She added that the mission is also stocked with animal feed and medical equipment courtesy of various agencies and companies such as Petworld, Hill’s, Royal Kanin, KM Vet Pharm, and UPM Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

“Hopefully, this effort will help the animals get attention and subsequently receive veterinary treatment to be healthy and protected,” she said.

However, she did not say how long the temporary veterinary mission in Sri Muda will be made available for walk-ins.

Shah Alam, Selangor state capital, has been one of the worst affected by the floods nationwide following heavy rains over the weekend. Many roads remain washed out leaving many people and animals stranded while waiting for the waters to subside.

Social media has also been rife with videos and stories of people saving animals who were affected by the flood, rescuing them from semi-submerged houses and rooftops.

YA ALLAH ALHAMDULILLAH KUCING SELAMAT 😭😭 RUPANYA ADA BANYAK DALAM RUMAH TU 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jK9HBXYvMo pic.twitter.com/DYrBKN3D5Y — aina (@mitzudiaries) December 19, 2021

Alhamdulillah kucing2 kak Ain dah naik sampan dah. pic.twitter.com/frDTqcluXb — N E Y R A (@neyrashazeyra) December 20, 2021

A total of 41,418 victims affected by the floods in eight states have been evacuated to 405 temporary relief centres as of noon today, said the National Disaster Management Agency.

The states are Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, involving 8,384 families.

Nine people have been found drowned in the Shah Alam floods so far.



