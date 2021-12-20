Five states record rise in flood victims; 73 roads in Selangor closed

A woman pushes her bicycle through floodwaters in Hulu Langat December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The number of evacuees seeking shelter at relief centres (PPS) in five states, namely Pahang, Kelantan, Melaka, Perak and Negri Sembilan rose this morning compared to yesterday.

In Pahang, the State Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana informed that a total of 25,669 people were evacuated to 239 PPS this morning compared to 19,344 people at 214 PPS last night.

Nine districts have been hit by floods so far, namely Bentong, Raub, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Several streches along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1, including at KM76-KM126 Karak-Temerloh, were still closed to traffic on both directions, according to the highway concessionaire.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that several major rivers in Pahang were still at the danger level, among them, Sungai Pahang, Sungai Jelai, Sungai Tembeling, Sungai Lipis, Sungai Bentong, Sungai Lembing, Sungai Lepar and Sungai Belat.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees increased to 3,801 people from 1,098 families this morning, compared to 3,173 people from 895 families yesterday.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management and Operation officer Zainuddin Hussin said 57 PPS have been opened so far, namely 29 in Kuala Krai, Gua Musang (16), Pasir Mas (8) as well as two each in Jeli and Tanah Merah.

The official eBanjir Kelantan portal reported that four major rivers in the state were at the danger level, namely Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai which recorded 36.53 metres (m), Sungai Kelantan at Tangga Krai (26.74 m), Sungai Kelantan at Jambatan Guillemard (17.12 m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.28 m).

In Melaka, the number of victims rose to 826 people from 183 families this morning.

Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said in Melaka Tengah 327 people from 80 families have been evacuated to PPS, however, the number of evacuees in Alor Gajah dropped to 481 people from 99 families.

“The number of flood victims in Jasin remains unchanged at 18 people from four families. In total, 11 PPS have been opened in the state,” he said in a statement.

In PERAK, another PPS was opened at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan yesterday, bringing the total number of operational PPS to three.

A spokesman for the Perak Disaster Management Secretariat said the number of victims increased to 242 people compared to 154 people yesterday due to the overflowing of waters from Sungai Bernam, Sungai Slim and Sungai Trolak.

In Negri Sembilan, State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the flood victims in Seremban and Port Dickson had increased to 597 individuals from 142 families with 11 PPS opened, as of 8am.

In Selangor, the JKM’s InfoBencana application informed that, as of 8 am, a total of 11,418 victims from 4,267 families have been evacuated to 74 PPS in all districts in the state.

The State Contingent Police Headquarters informed that 73 roads in Selangor were closed due to floods as of 4am.

They were two roads in areas under the jurisdiction of Kuala Lumpur International Airport District Police Headquarters (IPD); Klang Utara IPD (nine); Sungai Buloh IPD (two); Subang Jaya IPD (11); Kuala Langat IPD (27); Sepang IPD (five); Shah Alam IPD (six); Klang Selatan IPD (10) and Hulu Selangor IPD (one).

However, in Terengganu, the number of flood victims dropped to 288 people from 68 families, compared to 297 people from 69 families yesterday, involving Kemaman and Dungun districts. — Bernama