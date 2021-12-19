TM: GLCs, GLICs Disaster Recovery Network activated to provide welfare aid to national crisis with RM50m allocation

Several flood victims were seen wading through the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Government-linked Companies (GLC) and Government-linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Recovery Network (GDRN) has been activated to provide welfare aid and support the public who are affected by the flash floods and landslides, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) said.

It said, for a start, a total of RM50 million has been allocated for relief initiatives comprising a matching grant of RM25 million by the government while the GLCs/GLICs will jointly contribute another RM25 million.

“As part of GDRN, which TM co-leads as the Secretariat together with Yayasan Hasanah under Khazanah Nasional Bhd, we are collaborating with the National Security Council (NSC) through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and other agencies to assist in furthering other disaster relief assistance,” TM group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said in a statement.

He said together with the members of GDRN, TM will mobilise rescue and aid efforts to ensure that basic necessities and healthcare can be provided to those in need.

The 56th Royal Signals Telekom Army Reserve Regiment, which comprises volunteers from TM, has been deployed on the ground to provide assistance and emergency services involving Internet and telephone lines nationwide.

“Though the situation remains uncertain, I am grateful for the quick action especially on the part of the TM engineering and customer care team for keeping our customers updated and working towards restoring the much-needed connectivity services.

“As we brace ourselves in anticipation of worsening conditions, we remain hopeful that Malaysians in need will receive the help they require. Our frontliners will be on the ground around the clock to restore services and bring the impacted states back on its feet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Imri said that some telecommunication services provided by TM have been impacted and a number of telecommunication equipment particularly in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang were damaged resulting in service disruption in several areas.

In the meantime, we have had to shut down power supply and network equipment in some areas as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity and minimise any potential risks.

“Our immediate concern is of 50,000 of our valued customers on unifi, streamyx, fixed line and unifi mobile who are affected, and we are working hard to ensure communication services are being safely re-established,” he added. — Bernama