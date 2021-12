Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The daily Covid-19 numbers in the country dipped below the 4,000-mark today, with 3,108 new cases recorded.

This is a decrease of 975 cases from yesterday’s 4,083 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s figure brings the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 2,718,955 since the pandemic started.

