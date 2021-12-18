Sarawak polls: EC slams brakes on votes canvassing in Siburan

An Election Commission officer briefing a party supporter on the do’s and don’ts during polling day. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SERIAN, Dec 18 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supporters in Siburan have been told by Election Commission (EC) officials to stop promoting their party and candidate in the vicinity of the SJK Chung Hua Siburan polling station.

This follows complaints from Democratic Action Party (DAP) members who claimed that a stall had been opened to distribute food and drinks to voters.

At about 8.30am this morning, the GPS supporters were seen distributing food and drinks to voters while wearing GPS t-shirts and caps, with campaign posters bearing the face of a candidate posted at the stall.

“We (EC officials) have intervened and told them to take off the GPS t-shirt and caps as well as the posters.

“With the team now wearing normal t-shirts, they can resume their activities as neutral individuals,” one of the EC officials told The Borneo Post today. ― Borneo Post