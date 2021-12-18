Sarawak polls: Abang Johari casts his ballot in Satok

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg cast his vote at the Kompleks Sukan Satok in Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has cast his ballot for the 12th Sarawak state election at the Satok Sports Complex here today.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman arrived at the polling centre with his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tun Tuanku Bujang at about 10am and completed the voting process about 15 minutes later.

Abang Johari is the incumbent of the Satok state seat but for this election switched to Gedong.

The Satok Sports Complex is one of the polling centres for the Satok constituency.

Satok, which has 14,314 registered voters, sees a clash between GPS candidate Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Datuk Nor Irwan Ahmat Nor (PKR) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Awang Badele Awang Ali.

Earlier, Ibrahim voted at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rakyat, Jalan Haji Bolhassan, Kampung No. 3 here. ― Bernama