PM Ismail Sabri: Payment for Phase 3 Covid-19 special assistance to begin Monday

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the disbursement of Phase 3 payment would complete the BKC initiative involving a total of RM4.6 billion undertaken by the government to alleviate the burden of the people affected by Covid-19. ― Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The payment for Phase 3 of Covid-19 Special Assistance (BKC) of RM300 will be made from Monday (December 20) involving an allocation of RM1.2 billion and 3.8 million households in the poor and B40 categories.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the disbursement of Phase 3 payment would complete the BKC initiative involving a total of RM4.6 billion undertaken by the government to alleviate the burden of the people affected by Covid-19.

“The government has always been committed to giving the assistance with the hope that it would help ensure the wellbeing of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the payment would be credited directly into the recipients’ accounts, while those who do not have a bank account, including in Sabah and Sarawak, will receive their payments through the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches.

Payments for Phase 1 and 2 of the BKC were completed in September and November with an allocation of RM3.4 billion and benefited almost 10 million recipients.

Checks for the BKC approval status can be made through the BKC portal.

Under the BKC hardcore poor category, households will receive RM1,300; senior citizens single (RM500) and single (RM500).

For category B40, households will receive RM800, senior citizens single (RM200) and singles (RM200) while category M40, households are eligible to receive RM250, senior citizens single (RM100) and singles (RM100). ― Bernama