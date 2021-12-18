PM Ismail Sabri expresses condolences to families of Elite Expressway crash victims

In the crash involving three cars and a trailer lorry at the Shah Alam-bound USJ rest and service (R&R) on the Elite Expressway late yesterday, 10 children were killed.― Picture via Facebook/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed condolences to the families of the 10 people killed in a crash on Elite Expressway late yesterday.

“My deepest condolences to the families and I pray that they will remain strong in facing the loss of their loved ones. I also pay that the souls of the victims be blessed and placed among the pious and the righteous,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

The Prime Minister also called on all road users to be careful while driving in bad weather conditions.

“Drive safely, remember your loved ones and family members who are waiting for you,” he said.

In the crash involving three cars and a trailer lorry at the Shah Alam-bound USJ rest and service (R&R) on the Elite Expressway late yesterday, 10 children were killed.

They include a mother and her eight children aged between seven months and 17 years. — Bernama