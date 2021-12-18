MetMalaysia raises rain alert level to red for Klang Valley

A man rides an inflatable raft amid flooding in Kampung Jalan Kebung, Shah Alam December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a red alert to warn Klang Valley residents of heavy and persistent rainfall throughout the day, even as floods swept major areas of Selangor.

The red alert, which was issued at 2pm, covered Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat dan Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier in the day, MetMalaysia had issued a yellow weather alert in the aforementioned areas but raised this to red shortly after.

Met Malaysia also issued a severe or yellow weather alert, which means continuous rain over the states of Perak (Hilir Perak and Muallim), Kelantan (Gua Musang), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bentong, Maran and Kuantan), Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu) until Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Persistent rain is also expected to occur over the states of Kedah, Penang and Melaka until Sunday (December 19, 2021). ― Bernama