MetMalaysia: No let-up in heavy rains in Kelantan, Pahang till tomorrow

SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 ― The Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad weather or orange warning of continuous heavy rain until tomorrow (Dec 19) for Kelantan and Pahang.
In a statement issued today, (MetMalaysia) said, the areas affected in Kelantan is Gua Musang, while in Pahang, they are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Maran and Kuantan.
It also issued a yellow rainstorm warning for Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.
Continuos heavy rain until tomorrow is also forecast in Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu (Kedah), and in Kelantan, involving areas in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bahru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Putih and Kuala Krai.
In Pahang, continuous rain with yellow warning is issued for Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Pekan and Rompin, as well as Alor Gajah in Melaka. ― Bernama