Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Masjid Jamek Mosque flooded, minister warns four main rivers exceeding danger level (VIDEO)

A man looks on as floodwaters rise in Kuala Lumpur amid incessant rain December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Larif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― As Selangor struggles to cope with the torrential rain that caused blackouts and left many stranded on roads after water levels rose, the Kuala Lumpur city centre is also beginning to feel the effects.

The iconic Masjid Jamek Mosque, which is the oldest mosque in the city, was also ravaged by floods, a video clip uploaded to the mosque’s official Twitter account showed.

“18 Disember 2021: 10.03pm. Latest report from ustaz Ahmad Zulfadli and ustaz Luqman Abd Majid, this is the condition of the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque which has been flooded with water,” the update read.

Laporan terkini dari Ustaz Ahmad Zulfadli dan Ustaz Luqman Abd Majid, beginilah keadaan Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad Kuala Lumpur yang telah dimasuki air.#masjidjamek #jamekmosque #kualalumpur #banjir pic.twitter.com/zkHUgqH5xL — Jamek Mosque (@jamekmosque) December 18, 2021

Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also took to Twitter to warn of more dire consequences, after four rivers breached the danger level.

“Attention to KL folks.

“Four main rivers have crossed the danger level that is Sg Batu at Sentul, Sg Klang at Tun Perak, Sg Gombak at Jln Tun Razak and Sg Kerayong at the Razak Mansion. Be prepared for all possibilities of a flood,” he posted.

He also advised those with complaints to direct their grouses to KL Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS KL) flood operations room at; 0322028142 or its Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA JPS) here.