Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Coastal SAR continues, sea search postponed

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency helicopter scours the coastline for signs of victims from a boat that capsized yesterday in waters off Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, December 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the victims of a boat that capsized yesterday in waters off Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, continued tonight to cover the coastal area of Tanjung Siang right up to Tanjung Balau.

According to Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency SAR Forward Base (PHC) 17 personnel from various agencies are being deployed in the operation which started at 7pm today.

“The coastal search will continue as long as the search operation is still on,” said PHC.

However, the sea search which involved the deployment of assets, was halted and postponed due to poor visibility.

Earlier, seven bodies were found in Tanjung Balau today, bringing the total number of bodies recovered so far to 19, while 17 victims are still missing. — Bernama