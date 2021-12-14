Selangor MB under self-quarantine after wife, two daughters test positive for Covid-19

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he was confirmed negative through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is currently undergoing self-quarantine after his wife Masdiana Muhamad, 44 and two daughters aged 11 and six tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

However, Amirudin said he was confirmed negative through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

“However, I will continue to undergo self-quarantine while waiting for the results of the second RT-PCR test on Thursday, and will provide an update later.

“I apologise for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this development, and please pray for my family’s good health,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama