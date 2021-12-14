Sarawak polls: Early voting process concludes

Election Commission (EC) personnel carry a ballot box to the Gita police station after early voting at Dewan Badminton Kompleks Perumahan Polis Tabuan Jaya in Kuching December 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 14 — The early voting process for the 12th Sarawak state election concluded at 5pm today.

Early voting for the polls involved 12,585 military personnel and their spouses, and 10,458 police personnel and members of the GOF as well as their spouses, which was conducted at 85 early polling centres involving 111 polling streams.

The early voting centres were opened at 7.30am.

A check by Bernama at early polling centres found that the process went smoothly in accordance with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh was also present to inspect the early voting process at several locations including the Penrissen Camp’s Bukavu Hall and the Sarawak contingent police headquarters (IPK) at Jalan Badruddin here. — Bernama