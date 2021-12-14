Dr Mohd Yadzil, Mas Ermieyati appointed Melaka Bersatu chief, deputy chief, respectively

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin was appointed as Melaka Bersatu deputy chief, December 14, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Dec 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has appointed Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub as Melaka Bersatu leadership body chief and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as deputy chief, effective today.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Dr Mohd Yadzil succeeded Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen who resigned as Melaka Bersatu Leadership Body chief and chairman of the Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) on November 26.

“Dr Mohd Yadzil, who won the Bemban state seat in the Melaka state election on November 20, is Jasin Bersatu Division chief and deputy chairman of Melaka PN.

“Mas Ermieyati who is deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) is Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member, Srikandi Bersatu vice chief and Masjid Tanah Bersatu Division chief,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin said the appointment of Dr Mohd Yadzil and Mas Ermieyati to lead the Melaka Bersatu Leadership Body would strengthen the party’s structure and further strengthen services to the people of Melaka in particular. — Bernama