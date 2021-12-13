Sarawak polls: GPS candidate for Piasau denies not going down to the ground

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaigner putting up flags ahead of nomination day in Gedong, Sarawak December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MIRI, Dec 13 — Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Piasau in the state election, has dismissed an allegation by DAP candidate, Peter Hee Leh Keng, that he, as the incumbent, had not gone down to the ground in the constituency, especially in Kampung Pasir.

Ting, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general, said he and his team had visited Kampung Pasir 40 times to provide aid, including during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People who know me will realise that I have always been there (Kampung Pasir) on the ground with the people, not only (when it’s) near to elections,” said the 66-year-old Ting.

He said this when commenting on a video clip circulated on social media by the DAP candidate, stating that Ting never visited Kampung Pasir and neglected the welfare of the people in the area.

Ting said that in 2018, a total of RM212,000 was spent to upgrade the wooden walkway in the village, while RM265,000 was allocated to upgrade the road in Jalan Datuk Gridbid, which is the main road to Kampung Pasir.

According to him, in 2019, a total of RM60,000 was set aside to upgrade the Kampung Pasir Community Hall while RM150,000 was allocated this year to upgrade the hall under phase two, thus a total of RM687,000 had been spent under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP).

Besides the DAP candidate, Ting will also be up against Teo Jia Jun of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) (PSB), Hanim Jaraee of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) and Chung Siew Yen of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

The Piasau constituency has 21,377 registered voters and in the 11th state election, Ting defeated DAP’s Alan Ling Sie Kiong with a majority of 2,112 votes. — Bernama