Cuepacs urges govt to review firemen’s allowance last reviewed 14 years ago

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has requested the government to review the Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Fire Incentive Payment (BIB) allowance which is currently RM110 a month.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat said the amount did not commensurate with the workload and risk of JBPM members who had to work for 12 hours a day without any overtime payment.

He said the BIB allowance of RM110 was equivalent to RM1.10 per hour for a 12-hour shift and the last time the allowance was reviewed was 14 years ago.

“The BIB allowance received by JBPM members was RM27.50 in the 1990s. Meanwhile, in 2000, the allowance was increased to RM90 and RM110 in 2007,” he said in a statement, today.

Adnan said Cuepacs understands that JBPM itself has previously applied to increase the BIB allowance for its members but until now the issue has not been decided by the government.

“The work of firefighters, who serve at the forefront, requires great sacrifices and the value of those sacrifices cannot be equated with ringgit but must be commensurate with the services, especially those who serve in the operations and rescue division,” he said.

According to Adnan, the increase in the service allowance is an initiative that can be given by the government to appreciate JBPM members besides ensuring that all equipment received by the agency complies with safety standards and is well maintained.

Meanwhile, he also expressed sadness over the loss of a firefighter who died today (December 13) after being hurt in an explosion while putting out a fire at a factory in Segamat, Johor on Saturday (December 11). — Bernama