Bumi Kenyalang chief to lodge police report against MACC for unlawful arrest

Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 13 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan will lodge a police report against the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged unlawful arrest against him.

Voon believed that MACC’s plan to arrest him was properly synchronised and well-executed.

He arrived at MACC Sarawak office at around 9am on Sunday for questioning and recording of statement until 1.30pm.

“They questioned me and then I questioned them back on my purported arrest. I know my rights and I want to know on offences that I have committed.

“The arrest is unlawful. Therefore, I will lodge a police report against MACC, no one is above the law, not even the King or the Head of State is above the law in Malaysia.

“Until today, they cannot tell me what offence I have committed except that MACC quoted Section 16(a) of the MACC Act,” he said during the press conference at his office here today.

Disagreeing with the term used MACC that he was required to go to the MACC office to give a statement, he lambasted MACC for their act which he said was purely detention or arrest.

“The reason is simple, you blocked my car, you snatched my car key, that’s very wrong law. You never told me who you are when you approached me. You never told me what were the offences, is that not robbery or an arrest? I was not allowed to move anywhere. I was confined in my car, that is already an arrest under the law,” he said.

Narrating the arrest incident, the lawyer said he was stopped at the bus stop near St Faith’s Church by a group of MACC men.

“Their Hilux blocked me at the bus stop near St Faith’s Church. They asked me to unwind my windscreen. I did not know who they were, I was not aware my personal security was threatened.

“When I wound down my windscreen they took my car key, and not even single word from them. I was quite shocked. I had to make the video because I was alone.

“I want to tell them what they did was wrong, I put them on record that their action was wrong. You can deny but the video was very clear, what you did was very clear,” he said.

Upon arriving at MACC Sarawak office, Voon claimed that about 10 officers surrounded him.

“I could not even go to toilet freely, even inside the toilet they followed me.

“I could not even find any Sarawakian officers there, all are from West Malaysia. I knew it from the lingo they spoke,” he said.

Commenting on Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s statement on his arrest yesterday, Voon said Wan Junaidi only listened to one-sided story.

“Wan Junaidi is a very senior lawyer and a senior police officer like me before. He was listening to one side of the story, he never asked me. I don’t think he viewed my video, my video clearly shows I was arrested,” he said.

Voon said GPS should be answerable for the incident on Saturday.

“You know why, you are in the federal government, MACC is under federal government. You should be answerable to the people of Sarawak, you must find out who directed the police report lodged by MACC. It was not by citizens not by any Sarawakians.

“You should ask MACC who were the officers who lodged the report and on whose instructions to arrest me. Now people are suspecting that you all (GPS) are behind what had happened to me yesterday,” he said.

On PBK dishing out RM3,000 should PBK form the government, he said if a voter comes to vote, he is entitled to an assistance.

“It’s an assistance to help the people who are suffering at the moment because of pandemic. Businesses fail, people are not employed, people committed suicide and others.

“That’s why we come out with an assistance campaign. If we form a government, what’s wrong with giving out assistance? There are many political parties offering the same thing, they want to help the people, we also want to help the people, what’s the difference?” he said. — Borneo Post